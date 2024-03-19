UAE: Mother, Son Fined Dh20,000 For Hitting Child

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM

Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 11:34 AM

A woman and her minor son were ordered to pay Dh20,000 for assaulting a child, Abu Dhabi court records show.

The two kids were friends, according to records of the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court - however, an altercation broke out.

The woman and her son reportedly assaulted the child, causing physical injuries, according to a report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The father of the minor victim filed a case against the mother-and-son duo, demanding that they pay Dh100,000 for physical, psychological, and emotional damages.

While the court found the woman and her son guilty, it ordered them to pay only Dh20,000 in penalties - out of which, Dh10,000 will go to the victim as compensation. Each of them will have to pay a fine of Dh5,000, in addition to all court fees.

