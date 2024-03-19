Tanvi Malhara Was 'Tearing' Up During Intense Scenes In 'Savdhaan India Apni Khaki'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Tanvi Malhara, who portrays Pragati Deshmukh, a fierce sub-inspector in the show 'Savdhaan India Apni Khaki', reveals how her character's resilience mirrors her own life journey.
Talking about the same, Tanvi shared: "When I auditioned for the role, portraying a tough, no-nonsense cop seemed far from my expectations. However, my passion for acting outweighed any doubts."
Embracing Pragati's strength meant confronting her own vulnerabilities.
"There were moments when I struggled to embody Pragati's unwavering resolve. I found myself tearing up during intense scenes. But with perseverance, I stepped into her shoes," she said.
Reflecting on the parallels, Tanvi underscores the importance of pursuing dreams relentlessly.
The actress further said: "I've always aspired to be an actor, despite the obstacles. Similarly, Pragati never shies away from challenges, and that resilience resonates with me."
Her portrayal of Pragati also serves as a beacon of empowerment for young women.
"I used to rely on others, particularly men, to make decisions for me. But now, I understand the power of making my own choices and facing the consequences head-on. It's liberating and empowering to take control of your life and chase your dreams without regrets," she added.
'Savdhaan India Apni Khaki' airs on Star Bharat.
