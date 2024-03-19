'Vilal Housing' Board of Directors Holds Annual Meeting to Discuss 2024 Plans 211,605 homes required for UAE citizens from 2020 to 2030

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 18 March 2024: The board of directors of 'Vilal Housing' convened its inaugural meeting of the year at the company's headquarters in Emirates Towers.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Abdul Rahim Sultan, Chairman of the Board, in the presence of board members Her Excelleny Aarefa Al Falahi, Alia Busamra, Mohammed Al Falahi, and Alia Al Shamlan.

Throughout the meeting, board members delved into a comprehensive review of the accomplishments of the preceding year, as well as outlining the strategic plans and projects slated for 2024. Additionally, they extensively examined the challenges and opportunities prevalent within the housing sector for UAE citizens, alongside other pertinent matters concerning the company's operations. Discussions encompassed the organizational framework as well as the roles and responsibilities of the board of directors.

During the meeting, His Excellency Abdul Rahim Sultan underscored the company's dedication to realizing its objectives in advancing and furnishing housing services to citizens, adhering strictly to the highest quality standards and agreed-upon commitments. Furthermore, he emphasized the company's commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements in the construction sector and leveraging modern technologies. Sultan also emphasised on the company's endeavours in furnishing appropriate housing financing solutions through strategic collaborations with banks and other financial entities.







In a related context, studies have revealed that approximately 211,605 homes are required for citizens in the UAE from 2020 to 2030. These residences are distributed across the various emirates of the country as follows: Abu Dhabi Emirate requires 84,411 homes; Sharjah Emirate 37,525 homes; Ras Al Khaimah Emirate 34,581 homes Dubai Emirate 31,882 homes; Fujairah Emirate 16,212 homes; Ajman Emirate 6,993 homes; and Umm Al Quwain Emirate 4,001 homes.

It's noteworthy that 'Vilal Housing' recently disclosed its plans to design and construct 50 villas, scheduled for completion and handover to their owners in 2024, thereby contributing to catering to the escalating demand for housing in the country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman of the Board commended the company's sustained achievements since its inception, lauding the relentless efforts of the employees and their dedication towards attaining the company's objectives.





