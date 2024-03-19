Sharjah Chamber hosts “Your Iftar is Ready” event

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, 18 March 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has hosted the “Your Iftar is Ready” event, as part of its strategic vision to reinforce the concepts and values of corporate social responsibility.

Exemplifying principles of generosity, compassion, and solidarity during the holy auspicious month of Ramadan, this initiative reflects SCCI’s commitment to foster employee engagement in social, voluntary, and humanitarian activities, which embody the values of tolerance, goodness, and generosity rooted in the Emirati society’s authentic traditions.

The event, organized by the Sharjah Chamber within the framework of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival that is set to run until April 13th, was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector in SCCI, alongside many officials and employees from the Chamber and its affiliated institutions.

During the gathering, Iftar meals were distributed to pedestrians and passersby at multiple locations across Sharjah city.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi emphasized that 'Your Iftar is Ready' event is part of the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to promoting concepts of generosity and altruism and fostering a culture of corporate social responsibility among its employees.

He noted that this initiative forms an integral part of the Chamber's strategy and endeavors to actively contribute to bolstering community development and fostering sustainable social and economic progress in the emirate.

Al Shamsi also underscored the importance of organizing such charitable and community events in instilling values of tolerance, solidarity, and contributing to spreading happiness among community members.

For his part, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department, highlighted the significance of Ramadan charitable activities in bridging communication and cooperation between institutions, businesses, and societal segments.

He also emphasized the need to strike a balance between work commitments, activating corporate social responsibility initiatives, and setting living examples that inspire individuals and companies, encourage volunteerism, and cultivate a culture of philanthropy.





