Pakistani Forces Carry Out Anti-Terrorist Operations Inside Afghanistan: Pakistani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Mac 19 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani forces, yesterday morning, carried out intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The target of the operation was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which, along with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials,” the ministry said, in a statement last night.

The latest attack took place a couple of days ago at a security post in Mir Ali area, in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which killed seven Pakistani soldiers, said the statement.

Pakistan accords prime importance to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, the ministry said, adding that, the country has great respect for the Afghan people.

It has, therefore, always prioritised dialogue and cooperation to confront the terrorist threat, the statement said.

“Pakistan would therefore continue to work towards finding joint solutions in countering terrorism, and to prevent any terrorist organisation from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan,” the statement noted.– NNN-APP

