UDP Expands Combined Shipping Services To European River Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC (UDP) has created a combined transportation service at a uniform tariff rate for European river ports.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have a successful experience of working with combined services. We delivered grain from motor vehicles at a Ukrainian port to a large sea vessel at the Port of Constanța. This year, we are expanding this program to European river ports: we provide the customer with both freight and transshipment services for various types of cargo (grain, containers, metal, etc.),” Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC Deputy CEO Vladyslav Belakh noted.

In his words, UDP has already reached an agreement with the ports of Hungary. Talks with Austrian and Serbian colleagues are underway to create a partner stevedoring network.

According to Belakh, the company has already got the first customers who are willing to order the transportation of European agricultural products.

Traditionally, UDP was focused on river transportation. Cargo owners used to deal with transshipment, delivery to the port, and other components.

For market participants who operate with small cargo volumes and do not have the appropriate expertise, it is sometimes easier to choose road transportation. The introduction of a combined shipping service will encourage such customers to return to river services.

“Instead of freight charges from a loading point to an unloading point, we are starting to offer a combined service at a uniform tariff rate, which includes all the logistics chain components,” UDP added.

A reminder that Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC offers the largest freight forwarders to redirect cargo traffic from roads to river convoy routes.

Photo: facebook/UkrainianDanubeShippingCompay