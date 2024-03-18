UAE-India Travel: Airline To Add 24 More Weekly Flights During Summer Holidays

Air India Express has announced that it will add 24 additional flights every week between India and the UAE – mainly Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai – during summer, benefitting the Indian expats and tourists.

The Indian carrier will add four more flights on the Dubai route to make the number of weekly flights 84. On Abu Dhabi route, there will be 43 flights a week, by adding 14 flights. The Tata Group-owned carrier will also increase flight frequency on Ras Al Khaimah route, by adding six more flights every week to take the total to eight.

From June to August, many schools in the UAE will be closed for summer holidays, prompting expatriate families to travel abroad to meet their loved ones. Similarly, a large number of tourists from India also visit the UAE during summer holidays. Travel agents advise residents and frequent flyers in the UAE to book their tickets at least three months in advance to ensure the best rates.