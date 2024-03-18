EU Enacts Sanctions On West Bank Settlers Amid Palestinian Harassment

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Brussels/PNN /



EU foreign ministers 'unanimously' agree on sanctions against violent West Bank settlers, Spanish FM says European Union foreign ministers on Monday have "unanimously" approved sanctions against violent settlers that harass Palestinians in the West Bank,



Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters after meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels. "Today, we have approved, unanimously, the sanctions against the violent settlers that harass the Palestinians in the West Bank," he said.



The EU sanctions involve a travel ban and asset freeze and are to come into force in the coming days when published in the EU Official Journal, a register of EU laws.



EU citizens are also to be forbidden from doing business with the targets. A previous EU attempt to sanction Israeli settlers failed after opposition from Hungary, a strong supporter of Israel. Sanctions by the European Union require unanimity from all EU member states.