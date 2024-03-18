2 People Drowned While Swimming In Helmand River

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Two people have been drowned during swimming in the Gerishk district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Monday.

Mawlavi Mohammad Qasim Riyadh, the governor's spokesperson, told Pajhwok Afghan News that two people had drowned in the river water while swimming in the Helmand River in the Sayed Tajdar Agha locality.

He said the deceased persons hailed from the Nawzad district and their bodies had been sent to their families.

nh

Visits: 10