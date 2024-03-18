Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2024 To Kick Off Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2024 (classic) will kick off on Thursday at the Katara Multi-Purpose Hall.

Organized by the Qatar Chess Association, the event brings together 86 male and female players from 16 countries.

Featuring several Qatari national team players in all age groups, the tournament runs through March 23. It offers a total prize money of QR25,000.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Executive Director of the Qatar Chess Association, Hamad Al Tamimi said the event would help Qatari players obtain great experiences amid the participation of international top-seeds.

Al Tamimi hailed Katara's efforts for annually organizing the tournament, asserting the Association's keenness to maintain partnerships with Katara.