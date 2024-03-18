Bitcoin Could Correct To $60K

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure, losing 6% of its capitalisation in the last 24 hours to $2.6 trillion.
MENAFN18032024000156011031ID1107993206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.