Taliban Retaliates: Targets Pakistani Military Posts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Defense states that in response to Pakistan's airstrike on some regions of Afghanistan territory, military posts along the Durand Line have been targeted with heavy weapons.

The ministry, in a press release, stated:“In response to this aggression, the border forces of Taliban targeted Pakistani military centers along the fabricated border line with heavy weapons.”

The Ministry has added that“the country's defense and security forces are ready to respond to any aggressive actions and will defend their territorial integrity under all circumstances.”

According to local sources, armed clashes had erupted between Taliban forces and Pakistani border guards along the Durand Line. Local sources reported that the clashes began at 7 am on Monday.

Local media also reported that residents of Dand Patan had evacuated their homes after rocket fire from Pakistan.

This armed confrontation occurred following airstrikes on targets in Khost and Paktika provinces by Pakistani air forces.

According to this ministry, this morning, Pakistani fighter jets“once again entered Afghan territory in a provocative action... and bombed civilian homes in Bermel district of Paktika province and Sepera district of Khost province.”

Earlier, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, announced in a newsletter that in the airstrikes in Khost and Paktika, six people were killed, including three women and three children.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Taliban also expressed a reaction in a statement to the Pakistani airstrikes and warned about its consequences.

