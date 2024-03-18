(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fossil Aims to Regroup After CEO Resignation

Digital Ally Makes Small Gains on Unveiling Kustom Tickets

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares started Monday ahead of breakeven, on revealing its Kustom Entertainment wing, a premier live event marketing and concert production company unveils Kustom Tickets, an advanced online ticketing platform designed to offer users a seamless and enjoyable ticket-buying experience. The newly launched platform, KustomTickets, sets itself apart with a user-friendly interface, visually stunning graphic design, an innovative and high-performance backend, and a commitment to transparency in pricing.

What distinguishes Kustom Tickets is its commitment to transparent pricing along with its intuitive interface and comprehensive event listings, ensuring a hassle-free ticket purchasing process for users. Embracing this all-inclusive pricing model, displaying ticket prices that incorporate fees upfront, guarantees a clear and straightforward checkout process. This approach eliminates surprises for users at checkout, aligning with Kustom Entertainment's dedication to straightforward and enjoyable user experience. Whether it's concerts, sporting events, festivals, or theater productions, Kustom Tickets provides a one-stop destination for attendees to discover, purchase, and manage tickets for a wide array of events.

In a recent report published by ResearchAndMarkets, the online event ticketing market witnessed remarkable growth, with its size soaring to an impressive $49.22 billion in 2023. The report projects further expansion, estimating the market to reach $52.18 billion in 2024.

DGLY shares acquired 30 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.53.









