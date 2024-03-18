Autel Energy To Launch Evergreen Global Tree Planting Initiative To Propel ESG Goals

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Autel Energy, a leading global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging products and services, is proud to announce the launch of its“EVergreen” global tree planting initiative, a program that aligns with and develops the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Autel will invite key customers to actively participate in this tree planting initiative, fostering a collaborative effort towards a sustainable future.

Positioned as a frontrunner in the EV charging sector, Autel Energy not only provides comprehensive, one-stop EV charging solutions but is firmly committed to advancing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. It operates manufacturing plants in U.S., Vietnam, and China with a focus on sustainable practices to minimize detrimental environmental impact. The efficient facilities eliminate the need for air purifiers, sewage treatment, or noise protection devices. In product development, recyclable materials are used in packaging, and products are designed for longevity, surpassing 10 years of use. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Autel donated crucial testing equipment, contributing resources and supporting the global community's response to the pandemic. This community centric focus is further exemplified by their 2022 partnership with the Greening of Detroit to plant trees jointly, fostering a more environmentally friendly community.

Autel's ESG goals align with its vision of a greener future. The company commits to achieve Full Cycle Net Zero by 2035, taking into account its upstream and downstream processes across its value chain. These commitments encompass impactful measurement and emissions reductions in 2023, achieving a carbon-free internal footprint from its facilities by 2028, and ultimately reaching Net Zero by 2035.

At Autel, green is in its DNA and it believes that intelligent charging solutions are one of the best ways to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. It strives to create a green future beyond just EVs, a future that incorporates renewable energy and creates sustainable life for generations to come.

Looking ahead, Autel Energy will remain dedicated to leveraging technological innovation to improve the environment while exploring new materials and advancing functional charging technologies. The company acknowledges its corporate responsibility and intends to leverage its industry-leading influence to encourage partners and communities to join the lifelong mission of environmental protection.

