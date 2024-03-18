(MENAFN- Baystreet) ServiceNow Buys 4Industry

Five Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks You May Regret Not Buying Today

With accelerating for artificial intelligence solutions, the global AI market could be worth an incredible $1.8 trillion by 2030, says Statista. All of which could fuel further upside in AI-related stocks such as V ERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

“Everything from supply chains, marketing, product making, research, analysis, and more are fields that will in some aspect adopt artificial intelligence within their business structures. Chatbots, image generating AI, and mobile applications are all among the major trends improving AI in the coming years,” as noted by Statista.

Even more exciting, analysts at Bank of America say AI is on the brink of an“iPhone moment” and could boost the global economy by $15.7 trillion in seven years. "We are at a defining moment - like the internet in the '90s - where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving towards mass adoption," said the firm, as quoted by Business Insider.

Look at VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), For Example

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, announced that Alex Kipman, CEO and Founder of Analog AI has joined as a Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Kipman spent over two decades at Microsoft, most recently in the role of Corporate Vice President/Technical Fellow, Mixed Reality and Artificial intelligence. While in this role he created and built several versions of HoloLens, Windows Virtual Reality, Azure Mixed Reality Services, and Microsoft Mesh. In doing so, Mr. Kipman helped shape the go-to-market strategy and curated an ecosystem of partners to manage the system from development, to manufacturing, to distribution. Mr. Kipman specializes in AI, AR/VR and edge computing and is a TED Talk speaker.

Additionally, Mr. Kipman was one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2011, he was named 2012's Inventor of the Year by Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation. In 2021 a paper he co-authored received the Longuet-Higgins Prize by the Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (PAMI) Technical Committee at the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition for fundamental contributions to computer vision.

“We are excited to engage Alex as an advisor and to leverage his relationships and years of experience,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“Alex is a renowned strategic leader and a specialist when it comes to edge computing, spatial computing and machine learning who has partnered with nations and corporations to help artificial intelligence, edge computing and the internet of things (IoT) reach their full potential while working towards our shared vision of creating a better, smarter tomorrow.”

“I have been impressed with the work from VERSES and I truly believe they are on the frontier of AI,” said Alex Kipman CEO and Founder of Analog AI.“Their platform aims to aid in creating intelligence from real time sensor data, which I believe will be the next evolution in pursuit of a connected, smarter world.”

The Company previously announced on January 18, 2024, a partnership with Analog to transform Abu Dhabi's urban landscape through smart city projects. This advisory agreement includes smart city projects as well as leveraging strategic relationships across the region.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia and HP Inc. announced that NVIDIA CUDA-X data processing libraries will be integrated with HP AI workstation solutions to turbocharge the data preparation and processing work that forms the foundation of generative AI development. Built on the NVIDIA CUDA compute platform, CUDA-X libraries speed data processing for a broad range of data types, including tables, text, images and video. They include the NVIDIA RAPIDS cuDF library, which accelerates the work of the nearly 10 million data scientists using pandas software by up to 110x using an NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU instead of a CPU-only system, without requiring any code changes.

Microsoft and Oracle are expanding our collaboration to meet growing customer demand for Oracle Database@Azure around the world. Oracle Database@Azure will expand to five more regions, which brings the total planned multicloud availability footprint to 15 regions globally. "Bringing Oracle Database@Azure to Europe will enable customers in the region to locally employ Oracle database services running on OCI hardware deployed in Azure datacenters for the first time," said Microsoft CVP Azure Infrastructure Product and Design Erin Chapple. "The expansion of our collaboration with Oracle demonstrates our mutual commitment to help customers streamline the migration of workloads to the cloud so they can combine the best of Oracle with the breadth of Microsoft cloud services, like Azure AI, to empower business innovation."

Meta Platforms reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. "We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We've made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse." Meta's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of its outstanding common stock (including both Class A common stock and Class B common stock), payable on March 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024.

Advanced Micro Devices announced the AMD Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA family , the newest addition to the extensive portfolio of AMD Cost-Optimized FPGAs and adaptive SoCs. Delivering cost and power-efficient performance for a wide range of I/O-intensive applications at the edge, Spartan UltraScale+ devices offer the industry's highest I/O to logic cell ratio in FPGAs built in 28nm and lower process technology, deliver up to 30 percent lower total power consumption versus the previous generation, and contain the most robust set of security features in the AMD Cost-Optimized Portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI Inc. by VERSES AI Inc. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

