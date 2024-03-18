Tissue Paper Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tissue Paper Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 , ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Tissue Paper Market:

The

global tissue paper market size reached US$ 73.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Tissue paper is a lightweight, soft paper product known for its versatility and various applications. Composed of finely processed pulp, tissue paper is notable for its gentle texture, making it suitable for personal hygiene, including facial tissue, bathroom tissue, and napkins. Its absorbent and disposable nature makes it ideal for wiping and cleaning tasks, promoting hygiene and convenience. Tissue paper is also widely used in the packaging industry for protecting delicate items, filling voids, and providing a cushioning effect. With various colors, patterns, and ply options, tissue paper has become an essential household item, offering functionality and aesthetics for everyday use.

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation practices. With a growing emphasis on cleanliness, tissues are preferred for their disposable and convenient nature. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, urbanization, and a rising standard of living contribute to the market growth. Tissue paper products, including facial tissues and paper towels, align with the convenience sought by busy urban populations. Besides, the expanding hospitality industry and the rise of the food service sector drive the demand for tissue paper in restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses. Using napkins, toilet tissues, and disposable towels becomes integral for maintaining hygiene standards.

Moreover, eco-friendly initiatives and the shift towards sustainable practices influence consumer preferences. Tissue paper manufacturers are responding with environmentally friendly options, contributing to market expansion. Additionally, innovative product developments, such as scented and anti-bacterial tissues, attract consumers seeking enhanced features. As the tissue paper market continues to evolve, it remains responsive to evolving consumer needs, making it a dynamic and growing segment within the broader paper and hygiene product industry.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Tissue Paper Industry are Given Below:



Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CMPC S.A.

Cascades, Inc.

Jukebox Print Inc.

Paper Mart Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa AB Unicharm Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:















Breakup by Application:



Household Commercial

Breakup by Product:



Paper Napkin

Paper Towel

Facial Tissue

Toilet Paper

Wrapping Tissue Others

Breakup by Raw Material:



Wood Free

Wood Containing Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

