Tissue Paper Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tissue Paper Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 , ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
How Big is the Global Tissue Paper Market:
The
global tissue paper market size reached US$ 73.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.
Market Overview:
Tissue paper is a lightweight, soft paper product known for its versatility and various applications. Composed of finely processed pulp, tissue paper is notable for its gentle texture, making it suitable for personal hygiene, including facial tissue, bathroom tissue, and napkins. Its absorbent and disposable nature makes it ideal for wiping and cleaning tasks, promoting hygiene and convenience. Tissue paper is also widely used in the packaging industry for protecting delicate items, filling voids, and providing a cushioning effect. With various colors, patterns, and ply options, tissue paper has become an essential household item, offering functionality and aesthetics for everyday use.
Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation practices. With a growing emphasis on cleanliness, tissues are preferred for their disposable and convenient nature. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, urbanization, and a rising standard of living contribute to the market growth. Tissue paper products, including facial tissues and paper towels, align with the convenience sought by busy urban populations. Besides, the expanding hospitality industry and the rise of the food service sector drive the demand for tissue paper in restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses. Using napkins, toilet tissues, and disposable towels becomes integral for maintaining hygiene standards.
Moreover, eco-friendly initiatives and the shift towards sustainable practices influence consumer preferences. Tissue paper manufacturers are responding with environmentally friendly options, contributing to market expansion. Additionally, innovative product developments, such as scented and anti-bacterial tissues, attract consumers seeking enhanced features. As the tissue paper market continues to evolve, it remains responsive to evolving consumer needs, making it a dynamic and growing segment within the broader paper and hygiene product industry.
By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Tissue Paper Industry are Given Below:
Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP) Georgia-Pacific LLC Kimberly-Clark Corporation Procter & Gamble Company Hengan International Group Company Limited CMPC S.A. Cascades, Inc. Jukebox Print Inc. Paper Mart Inc. Svenska Cellulosa AB Unicharm Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by Product:
Paper Napkin Paper Towel Facial Tissue Toilet Paper Wrapping Tissue Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
Wood Free Wood Containing Recovered Fiber
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 ) COVID-19 Impact on the Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Historical, Current and Future Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Structure of the Market Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
