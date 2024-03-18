Smart Parking Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart Parking Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart parking market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Smart Parking Market:

The global smart parking market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Smart parking is a computer-operated technology that is widely adopted to manage parking systems efficiently. This parking strategy combines human innovation and technology to achieve easier, faster and denser parking of vehicles. It provides local turn-by-turn guidance and real-time data while aiding in reducing traffic and vehicle emissions. It is widely used across the globe due to its several advantages, such as simplifying the flow of urban traffic, enhancing operational efficiency, guiding residents and visitors to available parking and offering drivers a more enjoyable and time-saving experience. It is gaining widespread prominence among the masses as it helps to simplify the parking experience and adds value for parking stakeholders, such as merchants and drivers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-parking-market/requestsample

Global Smart Parking Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing traffic congestion. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and the growing population rate across several countries. Coupled with the rising adoption of personal vehicles on account of inflating disposable income levels of the masses, this is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, continual technological advancements and the introduction of the internet of things (IoT), sensors, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are significantly supporting the demand for smart parking systems across the globe.

Along with this, the growing need to manage the carbon footprint level and rising environmental concerns among individuals have encouraged the uptake of smart parking solutions on the global level. Moreover, the increasing investments by private and public agencies in smart city projects are considered to be a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, rapid digitization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Smart Parking Industry are Given Below:









Valeo S.A.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Cubic Corporation

TKH Group-Park Assist.

Streetline Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ParkMe Inc.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Amano McGann Inc.

Swarco AG

Smart Parking Ltd

Nedap N.V.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Siemens AG Xerox Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by System:



Guided Park Assist System Smart Park Assist System

Breakup by Technology:



Ultrasonic Sensors

Radar Sensors

Image Sensors

IoT Others

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software Services

Breakup by Vertical Type:



Government and Municipalities

Commercial Institutions

Corporate Institutions

Transport Facilities Others

Breakup by Solution:



Security and Surveillance

Valet and Parking Reservation License Plate Recognition

Breakup by Parking Site:



Off-Street Parking On-Street Parking

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group



134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800