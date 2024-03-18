Nanoporous Membranes Market Size, Trends, Analysis And Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

How Big is the Nanoporous Membranes Market?

The global nanoporous membranes market size reached US$ 871.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,492.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Nanoporous Membranes

Nanoporous membranes are specialized materials with tiny, nanometer-scale pores that allow the passage of specific substances while blocking others. They are made from polymers, ceramics, or metals and are used in various applications like water filtration, gas separation, and medical diagnostics. They aim for high throughput, chemical stability, and mechanical strength. Nanoporous membrane pores can be as small as a few nanometers in diameter, which provides a high degree of selectivity. They can effectively remove contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and dissolved salts, yielding purified water in water treatment. They are utilized for filtering out impurities from liquid formulations.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the nanoporous membranes industry?

Nanoporous membranes are employed in the pharmaceutical sector for purifying and isolating active ingredients and for sterile filtration. Along with this, the increasing need for highly selective filtration systems represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising use of nanoporous membranes in the chemical industry for a range of separation processes, such as isolating specific molecules from mixtures or solvent recovery, is favoring the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing adoption of nanoporous membranes by fuel cells and advanced batteries as electrolytes to improve performance and efficiency and the increasing demand for high performance energy storage and conversion devices are influencing the market positively. Apart from this, nanoporous membranes find application in the food and beverage sector for concentrating and clarifying products like fruit juices, dairy products, and alcoholic beverages. They can remove impurities without affecting the taste or nutritional value of the products. Along with this, the increasing inclination towards fresh produce food products and rising consumption of non-carbonated and carbonated beverages are contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, nanoporous membranes are used in medical diagnostics and therapeutic devices for tasks like blood filtration and separation of biomolecules. They have the ability to operate with a high degree of accuracy and reliability. This, coupled with the shifting preference for personalized medicines and diagnostics due to the surging occurrence of chronic ailments and viral infections like cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVDs), diabetes, kidney or liver disorder, hepatitis, malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, nanoporous membranes are integrated into fabrics to provide waterproof yet breathable materials. These membranes have micro-pores that allow vapor to escape while blocking liquid water, making them ideal for outdoor and sports apparel. The increasing consumer demand for functional textiles is also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Alfa Laval AB

Applied Membranes Inc.

AXEON Water Technologies

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

inopor GmbH (Rauschert GmbH)

InRedox LLC

Koch Separation Solutions (Koch Industries Inc.)

Nitto Denko Corporation

Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

SiMPore Inc. SmartMembranes GmbH.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material Type:



Organic

Inorganic Hybrid

Breakup by Fabrication Method:



Phase Inversion

Interfacial Polymerization

Track-etching Electrospinning

Breakup by Application:



Water Treatment

Fuel Cells

Biomedical

Food Processing Others

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

