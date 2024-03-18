Kherson Authorities Show Apartment Block Shelled By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson authorities showed an apartment building in the Korabelnyi district that was shelled by Russian forces and caught fire.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of one of the attacks by the Russian occupation forces on the Korabelnyi district of the city, a fire broke out in a high-rise building. Fortunately, there were almost no residents left in the building. They moved to safer places,” said Mrochko.

He noted that this weekend was not quiet for the residents of the Kherson city territorial community. The enemy army from the temporarily occupied left bank, where the fake "Russian presidential elections" were held in violation of all international norms and rules, fired about 30 times at the community's settlements. Kherson was most often under attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson, balconies and apartments of a high-rise building caught fire as a result of the Russian shelling.