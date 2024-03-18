Procter & Gamble's Dammam Plant Showcases Innovative Manufacturing Capabilities During Visit from Minister of Industry

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Procter & Gamble’s Dammam plant recently had the honor of welcoming H.E. Bandar Alkhurayef – Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources for an in-depth plant tour. The visit aimed to showcase the plant's cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and high-quality products, which include leading brands like Tide, Ariel, Fairy, Head & Shoulders, and Pantene.

During the visit, the Minister explored the advancements made by P&G Saudi in automation and the local talent calibre employed at the Dammam plant. Recognizing P&G as an anchor hub for other industries localizing the value chain, the Minister commended the company's support in driving the country's transformation journey. Furthermore, he encouraged the company to leverage the multiple initiatives the Ministry offers to help P&G Saudi realize its growth targets, boost exports, and improve Saudi competitiveness.

Omar Channawi, CEO – Procter & Gamble Middle East, Pakistan and Global Entrepreneurial Markets said: "We are honored to have had the opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and high-quality products. This visit reiterated the strong partnership between P&G Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government, and we are grateful for their support in our journey of transformation and continuous evolution. We remain committed to serving the needs of consumers in the region and working closely with local suppliers to offer superior value. P&G Saudi Arabia is proud to contribute to the Kingdom's economic growth and development by nurturing local talent and driving the localization of our operations."

With roots dating back to the 1960s, P&G's longstanding journey with Saudi Arabia has led to the establishment of two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, creating over 1500 direct and indirect employment opportunities. P&G has focused on nurturing local talent and fostering growth, contributing to the development of the country's workforce and economy.

As part of its commitment to meet the needs of consumers in the region, P&G continues to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia. The P&G plants in the Kingdom serve as regional supply hubs, exporting to more than 15 countries across the region. Additionally, many of P&G's suppliers in Saudi Arabia export raw materials to other P&G plants in the region, further augmenting the company's commitment to localization.

During the visit, P&G showcased its journey in the country and discussed opportunities to increase the local supply of raw materials. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to serving consumers with superior value and working hand in hand with local suppliers.





