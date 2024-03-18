(MENAFN) Reports from local media in the city of Perm, central Russia, have indicated an explosion at a polling station on the final day of Russia's three-day nationwide presidential vote. The incident, attributed to a large firecracker detonated by a 64-year-old woman in the restroom, resulted in her sustaining an injury to her arm and subsequent hospitalization. Fortunately, there have been no reports of other injuries thus far.



Eyewitnesses recounted that the woman had been engaged in a phone conversation before the explosion, although the connection between the call and the incident remains unclear.



Furthermore, reports suggest that the woman entered the polling station with a package, having been cleared by the security guard upon arrival.



Approximately 50 individuals were evacuated from the building following the blast, with law enforcement and emergency services promptly responding to the scene. The incident comes amidst a series of reported attempts to sabotage the voting process across various regions since the commencement of the election on Friday.



Russian authorities have documented numerous instances of sabotage, ranging from deliberate damage to ballots to vandalism and the deployment of explosive devices targeting polling stations. Some individuals apprehended in connection with these acts have claimed coercion by phone scammers, alleging that they were compelled to carry out the attacks in an attempt to recover funds purportedly stolen from their bank accounts.



The incident underscores the challenges faced by Russian authorities in ensuring the integrity and security of the electoral process, amidst ongoing attempts to disrupt and undermine the democratic proceedings. As investigations into the explosion unfold, questions arise regarding the efficacy of security measures and the motivations behind such acts of sabotage during a pivotal moment in Russia's political landscape.

