Drones Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Report, And Forecast | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Drones Market Report by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Component (Hardware, Software, Accessories), Payload (<25 Kilograms, 25-170 Kilograms, >170 Kilograms), Point of Sale (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket), End-Use Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Law Enforcement, Logistics, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global drones market size reached US$ 27.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.84% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Drones Industry:

Expanding Range of Applications:

Drones are increasingly utilized across diverse sectors, broadening their market demand. In agriculture, they revolutionize crop monitoring and management; in construction, they offer aerial surveying and inspection; while in emergency services, they provide crucial real-time information during disasters. This versatility has opened up new markets and opportunities, with businesses and governments recognizing drones' potential to enhance efficiency, safety, and data collection. As industries continue to discover and implement drone capabilities, the demand for advanced UAV technology grows, propelling the expansion of the industry.

Regulatory Evolution and Public Acceptance:

The growth of the drones industry is significantly shaped by the evolving regulatory landscape and increasing public acceptance. Governments worldwide are updating their aviation regulations to accommodate the safe integration of drones into national airspace, providing clearer frameworks for commercial and private use. As regulations become more defined, companies gain confidence in investing in drone technology, and the market sees a surge in innovation and commercial applications. Concurrently, public perception of drones is shifting positively, with recognition of their benefits in enhancing services, safety, and efficiency. This growing acceptance fuels consumer demand and encourages broader adoption across various industries, further driving market growth.

Technological Advancements:

The drones industry is heavily influenced by rapid technological advancements, which enhance drone capabilities and applications. Innovations in battery life, camera quality, and autonomous flying technology have significantly improved the efficiency, range, and versatility of drones. Developments in AI and machine learning enable drones to perform complex tasks with greater precision and minimal human intervention, expanding their potential across various sectors. These technological strides have transformed drones from niche gadgets to essential tools in industries such as agriculture, real estate, and public safety, driving their widespread adoption and market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Drones Industry:



3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc.

Intel Corporation

Parrot SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation Boeing Company

Drones Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing Hybrid

Fixed-wing drones dominate due to their extended flight times, higher speed capabilities, and ability to cover large distances, making them ideal for applications in mapping, surveying, and long-duration monitoring.

By Component:



Hardware

Software Accessories

Hardware accounts for the largest market share due to its crucial for the fundamental operation of drones, encompassing frames, controllers, sensors, and propulsion systems, which are essential for the functionality, reliability, and performance of the drones.

By Payload:



<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms >170 Kilograms

The <25 kilograms payload segment represents the largest segment as drones within this weight range offer a balance between agility, endurance, and the ability to carry sufficient payloads for a wide range of commercial, recreational, and light industrial applications.

By Point of Sale:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Aftermarket

Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) dominate the market due to their direct involvement in the production and innovation of drones, ensuring the availability of the latest technologies and customizations tailored to specific industry needs.

By End-Use Industry:



Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment Others

The military and defense sector holds the largest market share due to the extensive deployment of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeted operations, benefiting from their ability to operate in diverse and challenging environments without risking human lives.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Drones Market Trends:

The global drone market is experiencing rapid expansion, characterized by diverse applications across sectors such as agriculture, real estate, and emergency response. Technological advancements are propelling the development of drones with enhanced capabilities like longer flight times, better camera resolution, and autonomous operations. There is a significant shift toward the commercialization of drones, with industries adopting UAV technology for tasks ranging from aerial photography to advanced surveillance. The integration of AI and machine learning is enabling more sophisticated data analysis and decision-making capabilities, while the increasing consumer interest in drone technology fuels innovation in personal and recreational drone use, reflecting a vibrant and evolving market landscape.

