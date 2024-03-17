Cambodia Visa For British, Uruguay, Emirate Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR BRITISH CITIZENS

The Cambodia e-visa is an online electronic visa introduced in 2006 by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, allowing citizens of eligible countries to visit Cambodia for a limited time for tourist purposes. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization that is available to citizens from over 200 countries, including the United Kingdom. For British citizens, the Cambodia e-Visa is valid for one entry and a stay of up to 30 days from the date of issue. This type of e-visa is valid for three months after being issued and allows you to stay in Cambodia for up to thirty days. Visitors from the United Kingdom can apply for a Cambodia visa online in a matter of minutes, with only basic personal and passport information required.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA CONTACT AND SUPPORT

You can contact the following people for Cambodia visa information and assistance:

Email: ...

CAMBODIA VISA FOR EMIRATI CITIZENS

Even for short visits, Emirati citizens require a visa to enter Cambodia. As an Emirati passport holder, you can apply for a Cambodia visa online for either business or tourism. The Cambodia e-visa is an online electronic visa introduced in 2006 by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, allowing citizens of eligible countries to visit Cambodia for a limited time for tourist purposes. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens of over 200 countries, including the UAE. For Emirati citizens, the Cambodia e-Visa is valid for a single-entry trip and up to 30 days from the date of issue. Citizens of Emirati can apply in minutes and travel to Cambodia without having to visit an embassy or consulate.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR URUGUAYAN CITIZENS

Uruguayan passport holders may apply for a Cambodia visa online for business or tourism purposes. The Cambodia e-visa is an online electronic visa introduced in 2006 by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation that allows citizens of eligible countries to visit Cambodia for a limited time for tourism purposes. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens of over 200 countries, including Uruguay. For Uruguayan citizens, the Cambodia e-Visa is valid for a single-entry trip for up to 30 days from the date of issue. Your e-Visa will be valid for three months from the day it was issued. Citizens of Uruguay can apply in minutes and travel to Cambodia without visiting an embassy or consulate.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA BUSINESS VISA

The Cambodia business visa allows you to pursue a wide range of business opportunities in Cambodia. The attractive tax system, duty-free entry into the EU and the United States, low labor costs, currency dollarization, and the government's willingness to allow foreign-owned businesses are just a few of the factors that attract businesspeople and entrepreneurs to this country. Visitors planning business trips to Cambodia must adhere to the country's entry requirements. This includes getting a Cambodian visa before crossing the border. The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows tourists to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian business visa (Type-E) is a travel permit that allows the holder to visit Cambodia for business purposes. The Type-E visa allows for a 30-day stay in the country, with the option of an additional 30-day extension. The first step in applying for a Cambodia Type-E visa is to fill out the online application form. Filling out the Cambodia business e-Visa application takes only a few minutes. You only need to provide basic information about yourself and your travel plans.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia eVisa fee.