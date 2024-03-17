New Zealand Visa Online Application For Swiss Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA ONLINE

New Zealand is a popular tourist destination worldwide, thanks to its snow-capped mountains, ancient glaciers, rolling hills, and thriving wine industry. The country also has outstanding educational institutions, making it an excellent choice for both education and travel. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) is a visa waiver program that began in July 2019 and allows eligible citizens to visit the country for tourism, business, or transit without first obtaining a visa from an embassy. Because the country has no stringent visa requirements and only issues visas to qualified applicants, applying for a New Zealand visa online is simple. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows multiple visits for short periods of time. To travel to New Zealand, visa-exempt nationals, as well as airline and cruise ship crews of all nations, must now hold a NZeTA.







What is the eTA New Zealand?

The NZeTA, which was introduced in August 2019, has been a required entry document since October 2019, though it is important to note that it is not a visa. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) provides electronic travel permission to citizens of visa-exempt countries. Those who meet the eligibility criteria can easily obtain a NZeTA to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit.

How to get a New Zealand Visa

Individuals seeking to relocate, whether permanently or temporarily, have several options in New Zealand. Applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements before submitting their online application or visiting the embassy. It is critical to first identify the proper visa category. Documentation supporting the application, such as proof of financial stability and educational credentials, is required. Once these requirements have been met, individuals can apply for their desired visa through the official immigration website.

NEW ZEALAND TOURIST VISA

New Zealand has emerged as a popular international tourism destination, with numerous attractions and experiences to offer. Whether you want to relax on sun-kissed beaches, visit majestic volcanoes, or embark on thrilling glacier expeditions, our country has something for everyone. A visitor visa is required when visiting New Zealand for tourism, visiting family and friends, or taking short academic or business courses. Tourist visas are only valid for a limited time. However, citizens of many countries who wish to visit New Zealand must first obtain a visitor visa. Tourists from approximately 190 countries, including the United States, all European Union member countries, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Japan, can stay in New Zealand for up to three months with the convenience of an electronic travel authorization. Travelers should investigate all available options based on their unique needs. Cruise passengers from any country can enter New Zealand without a visa if they have an eTA.

Documents Required for the eTA New Zealand



They should have valid travel documents. Their passport should have at least 6 months of validity.

Two recent photographs

A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

They should have sufficient funds to sponsor their trip to the country. This should include an amount to stay in addition to funds for general needs. They shouldn't have any criminal case against them.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FAQ

What is a New Zealand Visa?

A New Zealand visa is a stamp or endorsement placed on a passport by New Zealand officials that allows the holder to visit the country. New Zealand embassies and consulates have the authority to issue visas. The term“visit” refers to the reason for admission, which is usually business, tourist, or transient in nature. Over 270 countries issue visas, with literally hundreds of different types available depending on the country, type of visit, and duration of stay.

What is the Visa Waiver Program?

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows citizens of certain countries (known as Visa Waiver Countries) to visit New Zealand without a visa for up to 90 days (or up to 6 months for UK citizens).

How long does it take to obtain a New Zealand visa?

A visa typically takes between 2 and 15 days to process at the New Zealand embassy/consulate, depending on which consulate the application is sent to. A visa's processing time is determined by a number of factors and may change without notice at the consulate's discretion.

Can I print my NZETA in black and white?

Yes, the visa can be printed in black and white.

Is New Zealand Eta valid for multiple visits?

Yes, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization (NZeTA) allows for multiple entries within the validity period.

Do I need a New Zealand eTA?

Visa-free or visa-exempt travel to New Zealand is permitted for around 60 nations. Nationals of these countries can travel/visit New Zealand without a visa for up to 90 days.

NEW ZEALAND VISA STATUS ENQUIRY

We review your application and supporting documents to ensure that you have provided us with all of the information necessary to make a decision. The time it takes to process your application is determined by the visa you apply for, your situation, and the information you provide. If your application is incomplete, your visa decision may take longer. To check the status of your New Zealand visa application, follow these steps:



Log in to Immigration Online: Use your RealMe® account to access the Immigration Online portal.

Navigate to the 'My Visas' tab. To view the current status of your application, go to the 'Submitted applications' section and look in the 'Status' column.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Before arriving in New Zealand, all eligible travelers must complete the eTA visa waiver application. This requirement applies to citizens of 190 countries, including Swiss passport holders who do not need a visa. Beginning in 2019, travelers who do not require a visa, including Swiss citizens, must obtain a New Zealand eTA. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) introduced a visa-free travel service in July 2019. Swiss citizens can easily travel to New Zealand by obtaining the NZeTA, or online digital travel authorization. The NZeTA is valid for two years and allows multiple entries with a maximum stay of 90 days. There is no need to print the eTA because it is already electronically tied to the applicant's passport. Swiss citizens who desire to stay in New Zealand for more than three months or for other reasons must obtain a visa. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without having to worry about presenting visa documentation at an embassy. Swiss citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an electronic travel authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC. Completing the NZeTA Visa Waiver Application takes about 10 minutes.

eTA New Zealand Document Requirements for of Switzerland



A Passport with at least 3 months of remaining validity after the date of intended exit from New Zealand.

A filled-out eTA New Zealand for Switzerland online application form.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the eTA and IVL fees.