Enemy Hits Mykolaiv With Two Iskander-M Missiles From Crimea Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army hit Mykolaiv with two missiles, presumably Iskander-M, from temporarily occupied Crimea, using tactics identical to the previous attack on Odesa.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to terrorize the south. In the afternoon, they insidiously attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles, firing two missiles, likely Iskander-M, from temporarily occupied Crimea. The tactics are identical to the previous attack on Odesa: after hitting with one missile, they repeated the attack on the same site a few minutes later,” the post says.

The missile attack damaged residential buildings and civilian cars in the area.

At least five local residents have been reported wounded.

Information is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of March 17, two powerful explosions rocked Mykolaiv. Hits were recorded. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that many private houses were damaged - windows and roofs. Windows in apartments were also blown out. Cars were damaged.