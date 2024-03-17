Novruz Fest Held In Lankaran, Youth Capital 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the arrival of spring, "NovruzFest" was held
in Lankaran under the organization of the Ministry of Youth and
Sports.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that at the opening ceremony of
the event, Ulviyya Aliyeva, Deputy Head of the Lankaran City
Executive Authority, Ramil Jabbarov, Head of Department of the
Ministry of Youth and Sports, Teymur Babazade, Head of the
Lankaran-Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department, spoke. they
got acquainted with the exhibition.
The purpose of the festival is to promote Novruz traditions,
which reflect our national culture and moral values, among young
people, to keep traditions alive, to contribute to the social and
cultural life of the region's youth, to increase the holiday mood,
and at the same time to strengthen unity and friendship among
people.
The area where the event was held was decorated with Nowruz
attributes. Here, the Novruz exhibition of the youth homes in the
republic, the Nowruz scene in front of the Lankaran Youth home, as
well as activities related to national and spiritual values,
folklore, music and performances by well-known singers, exemplary
sports performances and a drone show were shown with the
participation of young people from our regions.
More than 3,000 people joined the festival, and the symbolic
lemon and tea, mascots of the Youth Capital, added color to the
festival.
MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.