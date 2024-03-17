Queen Alia Airport Reports Passenger, Cargo Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - The Airport International Group (AIG) reported that the Queen Alia International Airport welcomed 676,355 passengers in February, marking a 4.5 percent increase from the same period in 2023.During February, the airport recorded 5,396 aircraft movements, a slight 0.1 percent decrease, while handling 6,571 tons of air cargo, showing a substantial 46.8 percent increase compared to last year.For the first two months of 2024, the airport served 1,371,859 passengers, reflecting a 3.6 percent rise compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.During this period, the airport recorded 11,163 aircraft movements, down by 2.3 percent, and managed 12,978 tons of air cargo, showing a robust 40.5 percent increase from the same period last year.The AIG's CEO Nicolas Deviller remarked, "We're witnessing consistent growth in passenger and air cargo traffic, underscoring our commitment to delivering top-notch services and amenities to travelers and businesses."The Queen Alia Airport was also recognized as the leading airport in the Middle East for capacity ranging from 5 to 15 million passengers by Airports Council International, he added.He emphasized, "Our collaboration with industry partners remains strong as we expand travel opportunities through the Queen Alia International Airport, ensuring a warm and comfortable airport experience that resonates with travelers, establishing it as Jordan's primary gateway to the world."