Niger's junta cancels 2012 defense cooperation agreement with US

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Niger's junta declared the cancellation of a defense cooperation agreement with the US that was established in 2012.



“The government of Niger, considering the aspirations and interests of its people, responsibly decides to denounce with immediate effect the agreement” that allowed US military personnel and civilian employees from the American Department of Defense to operate on Niger's territory. This announcement was conveyed by Nigerien government spokesman Amadou Abdramane in a statement broadcasted on national television.



The decision comes in the wake of a visit to Niamey earlier this week by a delegation of senior US military officials, headed by Under Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee.



Abdramane alleged that US officials failed to adhere to diplomatic protocol by not informing Niger about the composition of the delegation.



He also expressed Niger's regret over the apparent “intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign Nigerien people the right of choosing their partners and partnerships capable of truly helping them fight against terrorism.”



After the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum in July last year, the junta called for the withdrawal of French troops. Despite this, the United States continued to operate a drone base in Agadez in the north, which housed approximately 1,000 troops.

MENAFN17032024000045015839ID1107986921