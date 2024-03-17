Canada congratulates Mohammed Mustafa on prime minister appointment

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Canadian Foreign Minister extended warm congratulations to Mohammed Mustafa following his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. This gesture signifies Canada's recognition and acknowledgment of Mustafa's new role and the importance of fostering diplomatic relations with the Palestinian leadership.



"Canada congratulates Muhammed Mustafa on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority and looks forward to working with him as he forms his new government," Melanie Joly said in a post on social media platform X.



On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Mohammed Mustafa to the position of Prime Minister and tasked him with the formation of a new government. Mustafa's appointment comes in the wake of Mohammad Shtayyeh's resignation in February, which was prompted by the developments surrounding the Israeli military actions in Gaza.



Notably, Mustafa's selection carries significance as he is not affiliated with Abbas' Fatah movement. However, his membership in the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee underscores his longstanding involvement in Palestinian political affairs and his capacity to navigate complex diplomatic challenges.



As Mustafa prepares to assume leadership, his appointment marks a pivotal moment in Palestinian governance, signaling potential shifts in policy direction and inter-party dynamics within the Palestinian political landscape.

