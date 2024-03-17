Ed Sheeran Treats SRK To Private Concert, Viral Video Shows Him Playing 'Perfect'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who recently performed in Mumbai for the third time at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, held a private concert for the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat bungalow.

A video, which has now gone viral on the Internet, shows the singer crooning the song 'Perfect' with SRK sitting beside on a couch.

The video is from his meeting with SRK, when the two shared a joint post on Instagram striking SRK's iconic pose.

Fans took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the video.

One fan wrote:“Only SRK can afford him at his palace.”

Another wrote:“Mannat mei naukar banjane ka mann kr raha hai.”

Another user wrote:“SRK didn't want to go to the concert so, he got a concert at his home.”

On Sunday, the singer was clicked at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport flying off to his next destination. He sported a white T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He also waved back at the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

The video of Sheeran's warm gesture quickly went viral, with fans expressing their love for the singer.

Ed Sheeran performed for the third time in Mumbai on Saturday. His concert was opened by singer Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott.

Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh also made surprise appearances on the stage with Ed Sheeran at the gig.

While Armaan performed on the song '2step' with the British singer, Diljit brought the house down with his rendition of 'Lover'. He also made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi.