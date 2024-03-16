NBO Unveils Exclusive 15% Cashback Offer To New Customers When Transferring Their Salary

(MENAFN- Mid-East) In a strategic move aimed at enhancing its customer-centric offerings, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced an exclusive 15% cashback in Reward points for new customers who choose to transfer their monthly salary to the bank. This exciting promotional campaign, set to kick off during the Holy Month of Ramadan, is available to all individuals with a monthly salary of OMR 600 or above. With this offer, NBO is elevating its cashback rate from 10% in 2023 to an impressive 15% in 2024, solidifying its position as a market leader by providing a competitive cashback rate.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said:“We are delighted to present this exclusive 15% cashback offer to our new customers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. As always, National Bank of Oman prioritises the welfare of its customers. With this latest promotion, NBO has raised its cashback rate by 5% compared to the previous year, positioning itself in direct competition with other prominent banks in the region. We extend a warm welcome to new customers and encourage them to become part of the NBO family, where they can enjoy a range of benefits.”

NBO is committed to delivering innovative banking solutions and exceptional customer service. With a legacy of excellence, NBO continues to evolve, meeting the diverse financial needs of its customers. Comprehensive details on NBO's accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at , directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.