President Ilham Aliyev: Demand For Azerbaijan's Energy Resources Continues To Rise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijani gas is being exported to several countries via
Georgia,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference
with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
"In total, the number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has
reached 8, and this is not the end. The number of these countries
will increase in the near future. The demand for Azerbaijan's
energy resources is increasing year by year and continues to grow,"
the head of state emphasized.
