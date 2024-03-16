Raids On Belgorod, Kursk Regions: Russian Volunteer Corps Captures 25 Russian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Volunteer Corps, which is conducting a military operation in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions, has denied statements by the Russian Defense Ministry that their attack had been repelled and reported the capture of 25 Russian soldiers.

The Russian Volunteer Corps said this in a five-minute video posted to their Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.

"All statements by the Russian Defense Ministry about the complete annihilation of the Russian Volunteer Corps are another lie. The limited military operation in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions is ongoing, and here is confirmation – a new batch of prisoners from the Russian Armed Forces. And once again, we invite [Belgorod Region] Governor Gladkov to a meeting to hand the prisoners over to him," the video says.

In the video, RVC commander Denis Nikitin (call sign White Rex) talks with Russian Armed Forces Senior Lieutenant Alexei Volkov, who tells about the circumstances of his capture, and also refutes statements by the Russian Defense Ministry about the defeat of Russian volunteer forces during a raid in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Then 25 Russian prisoners of war are shown (faces hidden). At the end of the video, Nikitin says that RVC fighters continue to carry out their tasks in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Early on March 12, the Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corp and Siberian Battalion entered Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions as part of a joint operation.

On March 14, the Freedom of Russia Legion reported the destruction of two Russian military warehouses in the village of Tyotkino, Kursk region.

Photo: Getty Images