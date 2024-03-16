Finnish FM: Western Countries Should Not Rule Out Sending Troops To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Western countries, including the United States, should not be entirely opposed to the idea of sending troops to Ukraine if conditions there worsen, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has said.

That's according to Politico , Ukrinform reports.

"It's important that we not rule everything out for the long term, because we never know how serious the situation becomes. But the Finnish position is clear: We are not right now sending any troops and not willing to discuss that," she said in an interview with NatSec Daily.

What is most important right now, Valtonen said, is that Ukraine's backers continue to send assistance. As one of NATO's two newest faces, Finland has been doing its part: It has spent more than 0.6 percent of GDP for Ukraine - the U.S. has earmarked about 0.3 percent for Kyiv - and surpassed the alliance's 2 percent GDP spending target.

"Many European countries could do so much more," she added.

White House on deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine: This is sovereign decision of every nation

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, although some Western leaders do not support this idea.

A few weeks ago, Finland also denied this scenario.

Photo: valtioneuvosto