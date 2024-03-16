Air China To Operate Dhaka-Beijing Direct Flights

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : For the first time ever, Air China will be operating direct passenger flights on Dhaka-Beijing route soon. The airline is the state-owned carrier of China.

Reports cited the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh saying, the flag carrier of China will initially operate three weekly flights on Dhaka-Beijing route. By May 2025, CAAB anticipates the airline to begin commercial flight operations, added reports.

Reports cited AVM M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of CAAB, saying that Air China has already received the final approval to operate flights to and from Bangladesh.

After receiving the approval, Air China has proposed Biman Flight Catering Centre to provide its flights on the route with their inflight meals, further mentioned reports.

As of December 2023, Air China's fleet consists of 497 aircraft including business jets and passenger fleet including A319, A319neo, A320, A320neo, A321, A321neo, A330, A350, B737, B737 MAX 8, B747, B777, B787 etc.