(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, March 7, 2024 – Ajman University has set a groundbreaking precedent by becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the entire Arab region to be awarded accreditation from WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), a prestigious accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. This historic achievement highlights the University's commitment to delivering high-caliber education and marks a significant milestone in its journey towards global recognition and academic excellence.

WSCUC accreditation signifies an institution's adherence to rigorous academic standards, commitment to continuous improvement, and dedication to fulfilling its mission while preparing students for life after graduation. It is a hallmark of distinction that assures students, parents, and different stakeholders of the University's educational excellence and integrity. It also reflects the institution's steadfast commitment to fostering an environment of equity and inclusion.

This accreditation is not just a badge of honor; it represents a commitment to quality that benefits every student and alum of Ajman University. It validates the University's degrees on an international level, opens new avenues for global opportunities, and enhances the employability of graduates. For current and prospective students, this accreditation ensures that their education meets global standards, offering them an academic experience that is both enriching and recognized worldwide.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated, 'This accreditation is a testament to Ajman University's dedication to academic excellence and our commitment to nurturing future leaders. It reinforces our position at the forefront of educational innovation and our pledge to provide a transformative educational experience that empowers our students to thrive in a global context.'

Being awarded the esteemed WSCUC accreditation reaffirms Ajman University's role as a pioneering institution in the region and its dedication to shaping a brighter future for its students, the community, and the wider world. It is noteworthy that Ajman University is also globally accredited at the institutional level by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the United Kingdom.