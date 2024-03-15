Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said that Fitch Rating Agency affirmed on Kuwait's stable outlook, along with a rating of AA - which is "supported by its exceptionally strong fiscal and external balance sheets."

VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait has reiterated that the international community efforts to combat drugs should be directed to the implementation of all international drug policy commitments.

ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the arrival of the first ship carrying 200 tons of food and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip via the maritime corridor launched from Larnaca Port in Cyprus to Gaza in collaboration with World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the Republic of Cyprus.

RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian Presidency expressed deep concern over an imminent Israeli military offensive in Rafah, which could result in new massacres and further displacement of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

CAIRO -- The Arab League has stressed the need of protecting Palestinian families from the brutal Israeli aggression, saying that defending human rights shall start from defending the right to life.

GENEVA -- A group of United Nations experts expressed concern over the restrictions imposed by Israeli forces on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the significant loss of life and destruction of places of worship in Gaza. (end) mb