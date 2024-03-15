Greece Provides Military Assistance To Ukraine Through Czech Republic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, Greece will continue to supply military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine through the Czech Republic.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ekathimerini .

Greece has informed EU officials responsible for coordinating assistance to Ukraine that it will be able to supply Kyiv with ammunition through the Czech Republic this year.

In particular, Athens is ready to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 2,000 Zuni aircraft missiles, 180 75-mm rockets, 90,000 90-mm anti-tank shells, four million rounds of ammunition for small arms, and 70 American 155-mm M114A1 howitzers.

It is noted that the howitzers will come from the Greek army, as they "have long been considered unnecessary for the operational needs" of Greece. However, the M114A1s will be useful for Ukrainian troops in muddy terrain. This will be the second batch of howitzers that Greece will sell to the Czech Republic for further transfer to Ukraine, the article says.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will take part in the Ramstein meeting in Germany next week, where he will reiterate his country's proposal to continue supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

As reported, in February, Greece allocated another military aid package to Ukraine, which included two dozen armored personnel carriers and ammunition.