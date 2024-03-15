Kuwait Voices Backing To Int'l Community Efforts To Counter Narcotics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 15 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has reiterated that the international community efforts to combat drugs should be directed to the implementation of all international drug policy commitments.

This came in Kuwait's speech delivered Friday by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam before the high-level meetings of the 67th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

He called for enhancing legislations and national strategies aims to eradicating narcotics abuse.

He affirmed Kuwait's support to the ministerial document and a plan of action approved in this meeting.

Al-Fassam stressed the need of full abidance by the gist of the three international agreements on combating drugs.

He emphasized that Kuwait is committed to the political announcement and the 2009 plan, the 2014 ministerial statement and the final document of the UN General Assembly extraordinary session in 2016.

All these pacts constitute tools that ensure addressing the problem of narcotics and their negative impacts, he said.

Kuwait pays much attention to the principles of UN Charter and not to interfere into domestic affairs of other countries, he said, taking into account varied religious, social, legal and judicial systems of member states as an addition to the principles of human rights.

In 2022, Kuwait formed a high committee for combating drugs and established facilities for treating and rehabilitating addicts, he stated.

The committee aims to educate people about the risks of drugs and their impacts, and combat them, he noted.

Furthermore, Al-Fassam said his country is keen on offering healthcare to addicts, and a comprehensive treatment plan to persons who want to stop taking drugs and re-integrate into the society.

Kuwait believes in the importance of awareness and prevention from childhoood through the family and school, he made clear.

Based on this approach, Kuwait was keen to organize activities at schools and universities to raise awareness on the risks of narcotics, he revealed.

Al-Fassam highlighted also the brutal Israeli aggression on the brotherly Palestinian people that killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians.

He referred that the Israeli aggression has been destroying infrastructure, healthcare centers and hospitals in Palestine.

He stressed that Palestinian people have been facing tough conditions due to the long-standing barbaric Israeli occupation.

Palestinians have been suffering the lack of medicines, food and health equipment, in flagrant violation of the UN Charter, Human Rights and international humanitarian law, Al-Fassam said.

He called on the international community to honor its pledges towards the brotherly Palestinian people, calling for a ceasefire and opening humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of food and medical equipment into the Gaza Strip. (end)

