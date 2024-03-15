Liverpool Against Atalanta, Milan Versus Roma In UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Nyon: The UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Liverpool have been drawn against Atalanta, who they faced in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage: the Reds won 5-0 in Bergamo on Matchday 3 but the Italian side won 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield a week later, the UEFA website reported.
The other Serie A sides in the draw, Milan and Roma, will be meeting in UEFA competition for the first time.
Elsewhere, West Ham face a swift return to Germany, having been drawn against Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen after eliminating Freiburg in the round of 16.
Benfica, meanwhile, are taking on Marseille; the Eagles beat OM on away goals to reach the 1989/90 European Cup final, and then got the better of the French club in their most recent tie, prevailing 3-2 on aggregate in the 2009/10 Europa League round of 16.
