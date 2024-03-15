Russian Drones Have Different Sound Characteristics - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian experts believe that some of the Shahed drones launched by Russia may have a reinforced warhead. In addition, they often have different sound characteristics, louder or quieter.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", on the air of the telethon "United News", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We do not yet have a conclusion that Shahed has a more reinforced combat unit, in particular, regarding the drone that hit a high-rise building in Odesa on March 2. But there is an assumption among experts that some of them may indeed have a reinforced warhead," noted Humeniuk.

She added that Shahed drones are mostly painted in darker colors to match the color of the night sky. "In addition, they often have different sound characteristics: a little louder, a little quieter - in different modifications, obviously, in different ways. There are signs that [the occupiers] are choosing what will be more effective," noted Humeniuk.

As reported, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones, hitting a multi-story residential building. The strike killed 12 people , including five children.