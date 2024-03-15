Management Decision Market 2024-2032:  An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Management Decision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 .' offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Management Decision Market?

The global management decision market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2024-2032.

What is Management Decision?

Management decision is the method of selecting the best course of action from several alternatives to achieve organizational goals, considering various factors, such as cost, time, and available resources. It uses various tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and advanced analytics, to streamline and improve data-driven decisions.

It helps increase the efficiency and productivity of the organization by reducing waste and optimizing resources. It also helps improve the quality of decisions, ensuring that the right decisions are made at the right time, due to which management decision is witnessing a considerable demand across the manufacturing, information technology (IT), healthcare, retail, telecommunication, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.

Management Decision Market Trends:

The global management decision market is primarily bolstered by the increasing complexity of business operations. Moreover, the growing importance of risk management and the surging number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are accelerating the market growth. Besides, the rising use of data analytics and increasing demand for cloud-based solutions are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rapid digitization of banking processes and the escalating demand for analysis-based digital decision services and solutions across departments and organizations, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





ACTICO GmbH

Equifax Inc.

Experian Information Solutions Inc

(Experian plc)

Fair Isaac Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

com Inc.

SAP SE

Sapiens International Corporation

SAS Institute Inc. TIBCO Software Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Function:



Credit Risk Management

Collection Management

Customer Experience Management

Fraud Detection Management

Pricing Optimization Others

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

