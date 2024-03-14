JAF Conducts Five Joint Humanitarian Airdrops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Thursday carried out five joint airdrops of aid to the north of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

JAF said that the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate their suffering under the Israeli war on their besieged strip.



The operation involved the participation of two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one military cargo plane from the US, one from Egypt, and one from Belgium.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to provide families in the Gaza Strip with food, medical aid and humanitarian supplies, in a bid to make up for the acute scarcity of food and medication brought on by Israel's ongoing aggression on the coastal enclave, according to JAF statement.

The JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport toward Egypt's El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip or land aid convoys.

The JAF has conducted 44 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 59 airdrops carried out jointly with armies of other countries.



