Indigo To Launch New Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) IndiGo has announced new direct flights between Mumbai and Colombo starting April 12, 2024.

These flights will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and play a key role in enhancing connectivity between the financial capital of India – Mumbai, and the capital of Sri Lanka.

With this new connection, Mumbai has become the fourth destination in India with direct connectivity to Colombo, after Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said,“We are pleased to launch new direct flights between Mumbai and Colombo, which would serve as a catalyst in enhancing travel, trade and tourism, between India and Sri Lanka. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will operate 37 weekly flights to Colombo from 4 cities in India. We are continuously working towards providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to explore new horizons with our ever-expanding range of travel options. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

India and Sri Lanka share a rich legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and trade relations spanning over 2,500 years. Colombo serves as a bustling hub for both business and tourism. The city is well-connected to the international airport and offers easy access to the island nation. Colombo itself is a city of contrasts, where modern skyscrapers stand alongside colonial-era architecture. Travellers can explore a wealth of cultural and historical landmarks, including the Gangaramaya Temple and the National Museum. For culinary adventure lovers, Colombo's diverse food scene offers a tempting array of flavours, from spicy curries to fresh seafood.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website or through our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline's international connectivity. (Colombo Gazette)