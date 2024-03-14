Ukraine, Latvia Start Talks On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Latvia have started negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian delegation, as enshrined in a Ukrainian presidential decree, is led by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. The current meeting was led by Deputy Head of the Office Ihor Zhovkva. The delegation also included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The sides outlined the scope, key elements and thematic blocks of the agreement. The schedule for further negotiations was agreed upon.

Currently, Ukraine is engaged in similar negotiations with eight countries: the United States, Japan, Romania, Norway, Spain, Greece, Finland, Latvia, and the EU.

Seven security agreements have already been signed with the following partners: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

"Ukraine's task is to ensure that each such agreement strengthens our country, brings victory closer and contributes to international law and order," the report said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine