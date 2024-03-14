Rishi Sunak Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland has sent a congratulatory letter to
President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Congratulations on this 11st Meeting of the Baku Global
Forum.
This forum comes at an important time. Baku hosts COP29 in
November, where the eyes of the world will be on Azerbaijan as
never before. I know you will rise to the challenge and deliver an
excellent event with typical hospitality.
The Global Stocktake at COP28 in Dubai demonstrated the need for
urgent action. This year, attention will be on Azerbaijan to turn
the ambitious commitments we agreed into action. Together we must
drive forward energy transitions and reduce global emissions, by
phasing out fossil fuels and accelerating the phase out of unabated
coal power. We must also continue to improve climate resilience for
vulnerable countries. As a fellow producer of oil and gas, the UK
unsterstands the need to chart the course for a just energy
transition that secures the future of our people and our planet,
respecting the Paris commitment to limiting global warning to 1.5
degrees.
There will be an intense focus on finance at COP29. We need to
deliver an ambitious outcome on the New Collective Quantified Goal
that incorporates wider sources of finance in order to move from
billions to the trillions needed for climate action. The UK would
welcome Azerbaijan`s coordination with the UAE and Brazil to ensure
that each COP continues to increase ambition on the previous
summit. We stand ready to support Azerbaijan in its preparations,
sharing our own experience of hosting COP26 in Glasgow.
Azerbaijan lies on the trade routes for goods valued worldwide.
The UK will continue to support the opening of new connections,
across the Caspian to Central Asia and across Türkiye and the Black
Sea into Europe. At this 11th Baku Global Forum, your guests might
reflect on the common principles and values which protect our
shared security and prosperity – principles and values under
assault from many sides today, enshrined in the UN Charter.
Azerbaijan stands at the crossroads of its future. At this
moment, you have an historic opportunity to end decades of conflict
with Armenia. The world welcomed your joint statement in December:
it would be even more powerful to come to Baku this November with a
peace agreement signed and secured and the countries of the South
Caucasus committed to tackling together the shared challenges of
climate and energy, water, and food security.
We do not take for granted that such opportunities will remain
open or come again. Some would rather draw the world back into
armed conflict and competition instead of hard-won peace and
collaboration that respects the interest of all. As the world moves
through this volatile and uncertain phase, we look to Azerbaijan to
seize an opportunity that can secure stability and certainty.
Relations between the UK and Azerbaijan continue to grow deeper
and broader, in support of our shared interests in mutual
prosperity and security. At the end of 2024, the UK will be there
to support you in making COP a success in Baku. I hope by then you
will have achieved lasting peace with Armenia, and we can welcome a
new era for partnership and cooperation between our two countries.
I wish you all productive discussions.
Your sincerely,
Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and
Northern Ireland"
