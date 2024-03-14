Amir Discusses Gaza Developments With Dutch PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister of The Netherlands Mark Rutte discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them.
This came during a phone call received by HH the Amir today from HE the Prime Minister of The Netherlands.
The call also dealt with discussing a number of regional and international developments of joint interest, especially related to developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
