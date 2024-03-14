ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG Coach Antonio Habas Reflects On Impressive Victory Against Kerala Blasters FC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Antonio Habas, head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance after a thrilling victory against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The Mariners secured their 12th win of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, drawing level on points with table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Armando Sadiku opened the scoring for Mohun Bagan SG, but the match took a dramatic turn in the second half with six goals being scored. Despite Sadiku and Jason Cummings finding the net, Kerala Blasters FC managed to equalise twice, only for Deepak Tangri's late header and Cummings' injury-time goal to seal the victory for the Mariners.

Habas lauded Sadiku's performance and praised Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings for their contributions. He emphasised the importance of having multiple goal-scoring options, especially in the event of injuries or suspensions.

While Mohun Bagan SG conceded three goals for the first time since December, Habas attributed it to the intense pressure from supporters and the demanding schedule, including a recent derby match against East Bengal FC.

Despite the defensive lapses, Mohun Bagan SG remains the top-scoring team of the season, with Habas highlighting the importance of balance between attack and defense in achieving success.

Reflecting on his team's philosophy, Habas emphasised the need to adapt tactics based on the players available and their capabilities rather than sticking to a fixed strategy.

