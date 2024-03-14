Former President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised In Pune Due To Chest Infection; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former President of India, Pratibha Patil, has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra due to health complications. According to reports, the 89-year-old stateswoman was hospitalised at Pune's Bharati Hospital on Wednesday (March 13) following complaints of chest infection and fever.

It is reportedly said that Pratibha Patil's condition is currently stable, with hospital authorities confirming that she is responding well to treatment.

The former President, who made history as India's first woman to hold the prestigious position from 2007 to 2012, is under close observation and is receiving necessary medical care. With a notable career trajectory that included serving as a Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in Maharashtra and later as the Governor of Rajasthan, Pratibha Patil has been an influential personality in Indian politics for decades.

Pratibha Patil's contributions to Indian politics extend beyond her tenure as President. Before assuming the highest office in the land, she served as the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, Maharashtra, from 1991 to 1996.

Following her parliamentary career, Patil held the esteemed position of Governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007, becoming the first woman to hold that office. Her multifaceted political career has earned her widespread respect and recognition.

Born on December 19, 1934, in Maharashtra's Nadgaon village, Pratibha Patil embarked on her journey in public service with a deep commitment to social welfare and progress.