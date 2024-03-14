Sudha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP In Kannada; Narayan Murthy Invited Too (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Author Sudha Murthy on Thursday (March 14) took her oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking her formal entry into the Upper House of Parliament. Her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy attended the ceremony held in the chamber of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sudha Murthy's nomination on International Women's Day, lauding her significant contributions to social work, philanthropy, and education. He highlighted her nomination as a testament to the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.

Expressing her gratitude and acknowledging the responsibility bestowed upon her, Sudha Murthy said that her commitment to serving the underprivileged. She emphasized her eagerness to utilize the platform to further her efforts in uplifting the marginalized sections of society.

Sudha Murthy's journey is marked by academic excellence, having pursued engineering and post-graduate studies from prestigious institutions. She played a pivotal role in the inception of Infosys by providing seed capital to her husband Narayana Murthy, which has since evolved into a global tech giant.

Beyond her corporate endeavors, Sudha Murthy is renowned for her literary contributions in both English and Kannada. Her works reflect her deep-rooted commitment to social causes, including the establishment of orphanages, rural development initiatives, and advocating for educational reform.

Recognized for her exceptional service, Sudha Murthy has been honored with the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

